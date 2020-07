Big action on mafia don Mukhtar Ansari gang, confiscation of property of shooter Prakash Mishra

On 8 July 2020, a report was given to the District Magistrate on behalf of Inspector-in-Charge Police Station, that the verification of weapons of 3 associates of Mukhtar Ansari has not been done regularly. In this connection, the DM of Ghazipur has suspended the arms license of these three.