Big news of this time on Lakhimpur violence case, Ashish Mishra questioned continuously for 4 hours

The Crime Branch is continuously interrogating Ashish Mishra, son of Bharatiya Janata Party's Union Minister Ajay Mishra, for 4 hours. Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Simultaneously, Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that "justice is not possible as long as the minister remains in office".