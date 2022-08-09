NewsVideos

Bihar Politics: MLA of Mahagathbandhan will stay at Rabri's house

The biggest update from the politics of Bihar is that all the MLAs of the Grand Alliance will stay at Rabri Devi's house. Here all the arrangements for their stay and food will be done. Let us tell you, Nitish Kumar can resign today and stake claim to form a new government.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:25 PM IST
