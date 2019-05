BJP President Amit Shah to visit Somnath Temple

A day after election campaign ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday begin his two-day visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand. While PM Modi will be in Kedarnath on Saturday, he will visit Badrinath on Sunday before returning to Delhi in the afternoon. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will go to Somnath on Saturday morning. He will offer prayers at Somnath temple with his family members.