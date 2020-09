Bollywood Breaking: Kangana will visit to Mumbai on Sept 09, despite threats of Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Kangana Ranaut is constantly speaking openly on the issue of Bollywood mafia, nepotism and now drugs. The Bollywood actress's statements targeted everyone from political parties to Bollywood celebrities. After which, Kangana requested the government to provide them security due to some reasons. Now the government has given them Y category protection.