Breaking News: Amritpal's uncle and driver surrender before Punjab Police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

112 supporters of Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh have been taken into custody by the police. At the same time, Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver have surrendered before the Punjab Police. High alert is going on in Punjab at this time.