CAA विरोध प्रदर्शन में मरने वालो को Priyanka Gandhi ने बताया 'Martyred'; क्या दंगाई शहीद होते है?

Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that in the name of all those who had been "martyred" in the protests against the amended citizenship law, her party resolves to protect the Constitution.