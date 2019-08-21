close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

CBI team visits P Chidambaram's home thrice

A team of CBI and ED officials reached P Chidambaram's Delhi residence on Tuesday evening but returned after failing to find the former finance minister. Later on Tuesday night Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited his home again and pasted a notice outside his residence to appear before them within the next two hours. Now CBI team pays the third visit to P Chidambaram's home. P Chidambaram and his son Kartik Chidambaram are being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI in the INX Media case.

Aug 21, 2019, 09:18 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Donald Trump: Kashmir situation is explosive and complicated