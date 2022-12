CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits back at Badruddin Ajmal

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

The Chief Minister of Assam has hit back at All-Union United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Maulana Badruddin Ajmal's controversial remarks against Hindus. Himanta Biswa Sarma said – Women are not machines to produce children.