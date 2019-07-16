CM Nitish Kumar reviews situation as Flood ravages 8 districts in Bihar

The flood situation in Bihar turned grim on Sunday, with incessant rains ravaging eight districts -- Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Supaul and Kishanganj - of Bihar, displacing over one lakh people. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of several districts on Sunday followed by a high-level review meeting to take stock of the rescue and relief operations. Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said that the state government was monitoring the flood situation and directions have been issued to district magistra