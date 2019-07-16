close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

CM Nitish Kumar reviews situation as Flood ravages 8 districts in Bihar

The flood situation in Bihar turned grim on Sunday, with incessant rains ravaging eight districts -- Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Supaul and Kishanganj - of Bihar, displacing over one lakh people. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of several districts on Sunday followed by a high-level review meeting to take stock of the rescue and relief operations. Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said that the state government was monitoring the flood situation and directions have been issued to district magistra

Jul 16, 2019, 07:54 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day