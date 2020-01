Congress leader Kapil Sibal received money from PFI: Sources

Congress leader Kapil Sibal received money from the Popular Front of India (PFI) for anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, sources told Zee News. Among other beneficiaries, noted Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising, Dushyant A Dave and Abdul Samand are said to have received the fund. The transaction worth Rs 120 crore is said to have taken place in a total 73 bank accounts by the PFI, said the sources.