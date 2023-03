videoDetails

Congress protests against Rahul Gandhi's punishment in Defamation Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case. Congress is constantly seen attacking the PM regarding this. Today the opposition parties are also going to march against this decision. This raises the question that if the court punished Rahul, then why is PM Modi on target?