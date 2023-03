videoDetails

Controversy again over Malali Masjid in Mangaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

The controversy over the Malali Masjid in Mangaluru seems to be rekindled. Hindu organizations performed Yagya Puja in a temple near the mosque regarding the construction of the temple. During this BJP MLA Bharat Shetty also participated.