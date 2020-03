Corona's havoc: Entry-exit to and from Delhi closes at 6 AM on Monday, border completely sealed

In view of the increasing infectious cases of Coronavirus, on 22 March i.e. on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a press conference with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal that Delhi has been completely locked-down from 6 AM of March 23 to 12 PM of March 31.