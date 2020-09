Coronavirus cases in India reach 70,626, 1065 deaths reported in last 24-hours

With 90,633 new cases, the infections in India crossed the 41 lakh mark. Of the 41,13,812 cases, 8,62,320 are active infections, while 31,80,866 patients have already been discharged. As many as 1065 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the casualties in the country to 70,626.