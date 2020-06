Cyclone Nisarga update: Landfall process begins near Alibaug

The cyclone Nisarga landfall process has begun near Alibaug which is about 50 km away from Mumbai city, as the cyclonic cycle lays centered over eastcentral Arabian Sea near LAT. 18.1°N and Long. 72.8°E lies very close to Raigad coast. It's about 60 KM south of Alibagh, 110 KM south of Mumbai, 340 KM south of Surat (Gujarat).