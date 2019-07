Death toll crosses 200 as no let up in floods in Bihar and Assam

The flood situation in Bihar and Assam remained grim on Sunday as the death toll touched 209. More than 1.06 crore people have been affected by the deluge in two states. Several teams of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and NDRF have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations. In Assam, the death toll has climbed to 82 while around 21.68 lakh people of 1,716 villages have been affected by the devastation.