Decoding Union Budget 2019-20: 1.95 crore houses to be provided to eligible beneficiaries

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Union Budget for the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on July 5. She presented the Union Budget 2019 amidst wide expectations given that PM Modi came back to power for the second time in a row with a bigger mandate than in 2014. Watch this video to know more.