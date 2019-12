Delhi Depurty CM Manish Sisodia accuses Delhi Police of heating violence in Jamia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on December 15 alleged that the BJP used police to fire buses during a protest in South Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Sisodia also posted some pictures of the protest site on Twitter. In a tweet in Hindi, the Deputy Chief Minister accused the BJP of doing "dirty politics" and said that there should be an impartial inquiry into the violence erupted during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. #CAAProtests #CAB #JamiaProtests