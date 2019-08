Delhi: Yamuna breaches danger mark

As water level in the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark, Indian Railways decided to stop running trains on the old British era iron bridge, and diverted the routes of all trains going through the Old Yamuna Bridge (known as Loha Pul). On Tuesday night, the water level in the Yamuna reached 206.40 meters which is more than a metre above the danger mark of 204.83 metres, according to railway official.