videoDetails

Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia counterattacks BJP, says, 'Kejriwal is being targeted'

| Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

BJP and Aam Aadmi Party were seen retaliating against each other by holding a press conference today. Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a press conference while replying to BJP and said, 'LG Post is being misused.'