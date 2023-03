videoDetails

Deshhit: CM Yogi's government waged war against H3N2 virus

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

The number of cough-fever patients in India is increasing very fast. In such a situation, the number of patients of this new variant has increased significantly in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Although doctors say that 95 percent of the patients are getting cured with medicines.