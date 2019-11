Deshhit: In a first, newly-recruited cops in J&K take oath under Indian Constitution

For the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, the newly-recruited policemen took oath under the Constitution of India after the abrogation of Article 370, ending the special status of the erstwhile state. The Jammu and Kashmir had its own constitution and law which have now been abolished after the August 5 decision of the Government of India.