Deshhit: International Yoga Day; Important 'aasanas' that will keep you fit

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on 21 June to raise awareness worldwide about the benefits of Yoga in daily life. Yoga brings balance between body, soul and mind. It helps us to understand the purpose of life and how to survive in the changing environment. Let us read more about International Yoga Day, history behind its celebration, Theme of 2019, benefits of Yoga and significance.