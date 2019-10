Deshhit: Salman Khurshid accepts Congress is suffering due to Rahul's departure

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said that his party is suffering because former party president Rahul Gandhi walked away after facing humiliation in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Khurshid pointed out that the departure of Rahul Gandhi has left a vacuum in his party, which has further complicated the situation. Watch this video to know more.