videoDetails

Deshhit : Will Rahul be able to contest the elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Whatever questions are coming in your mind on the issue of termination of Rahul Gandhi's membership, today we will explain the answers to all those questions in simple words and discuss them in such a way that you, the audience of national interest, will be aware of your political views from this entire development. Can help in building understanding.