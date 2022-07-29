NewsVideos

Digvijay Singh clashes with police during District Panchayat elections in Bhopal

Election for District Panchayat President has been become a key highlight in Bhopal. During the election process, ruckus was reported outside the District Panchayat office several times. Digvijay Singh has accused BJP leaders of malpractices during elections.

Jul 29, 2022
