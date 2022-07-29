Digvijay Singh clashes with police during District Panchayat elections in Bhopal
Election for District Panchayat President has been become a key highlight in Bhopal. During the election process, ruckus was reported outside the District Panchayat office several times. Digvijay Singh has accused BJP leaders of malpractices during elections.
