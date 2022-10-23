Diwali Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya set to light 18 lakh `diyas` today

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

Ayodhya is going to organize grand deepotsav today. During Deepotsav 18 lakh diyas will be lit. PM Modi will begin the programme and will also attend Saryu Aarti.