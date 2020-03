DNA: 3 things we can learn from martyr Bhagat Singh to fight Coronavirus

India celebrates Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day every year on March 23 and January 30 to remember the brave hearts, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, who sacrificed their lives for the goal of attaining freedom for their country are paid tribute on these days. Martyr Bhagat Singh also taught us three things that can help us to fight against Coroanvirus.