videoDetails

DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

You have heard about many different types of phobias in India. Phobia means fear. The phobia that needs the most attention and strict action in India is the phobia of crimes against women. Why do those who commit crimes against women and girls in our country not have a phobia of the law? Laws are being made, laws are being changed but why is there no fear among the criminals? In Hubli, Karnataka, a man named Ritesh tried to rape a 5-year-old girl and then killed her. The police caught the accused after investigating the local people and several CCTVs. #dnawithrahulsinha #karnataka #hindinews