DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Dingucha is a village in the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat, which has become the subject of discussions around the world. People living in this village, about 50 kilometers away from Gandhinagar, are fixated to go abroad. The favorite destination of the people of this village is America, and they are even ready to risk their lives to go there.