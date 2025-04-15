videoDetails

DNA: AI to cause 'destruction' in world by 2030?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

DEEPMIND, associated with Google, has issued an alert regarding AI... This alert states that by the year 2030, AI can cause great harm to humanity.... DEEPMIND experts believe that in the next 10 years, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE can become smarter than humans... If this becomes possible, AI can knowingly or unknowingly make such mistakes... which can confuse humans in different aspects of life... or can also cause harm... For this reason, DEEPMIND has appealed... that an international organization should be formed on the lines of the United Nations... which monitors the development of AI around the world...