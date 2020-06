DNA analysis of SC's take on pleas for OBC quota in Tamil Nadu medical colleges

The Supreme Court on Thursday (June 11, 2020) while hearing a clutch of petitions asking for quota for OBC candidates in Tamil Nadu's medical colleges observed that right to reservation is not a fundamental right. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we analyse Supreme Court's take on pleas for OBC quota in Tamil Nadu medical colleges.