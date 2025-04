videoDetails

DNA: Bridge collapse saga continues in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

This is the JP Setu bridge of Bihar's capital Patna.. in which big cracks are seen.. Such big cracks on the bridge on which heavy vehicles pass are as if inviting an accident.. These cracks have appeared in pillar number A-3 near Didarganj on the JP Setu bridge.. These cracks are worrying but the more worrying thing is that it has been just four days since the inauguration of this bridge..