DNA: Congress also found negativity in Mirabai's silver medal?

Mirabai Chanu gave India a chance to be proud by winning a medal on a stage like the Olympics but Congress found negativity in it too. Two cartoons were printed about Mirabai Chanu's silver medal, which clearly explains the difference between the two views. In a cartoon, an attempt was made to show that Mirabai could not win the gold medal because perhaps she lacked resources due to inflation.