DNA: Corona virus is again spreading in India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

Corona virus is once again seen spreading in India. There are a total of 926 cases of corona in Maharashtra. Out of which 265 cases have come up in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 61 cases of corona in Uttar Pradesh. Out of which 19 cases have come to the fore in the last 24 hours.