DNA: Country's outlook on the 'plight' of Kashmiri Pandits

Kashmiri Pandits were expelled from their own homes some 30 years ago. On the night of 19 January, 1990, 3 options were put in front of Kashmiri Pandits. The first one should accept Islam, the second one should leave Kashmir and the third one should be ready to die. Is this being repeated now? Know with Sudhir Chaudhary..