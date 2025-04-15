Advertisement
DNA: Cow Dung to compete with AC?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
The race of modernity is rapidly taking humans towards Kalyug... Here Kalyug means the machine age... And in this Kalyug, AI has started a different debate on natural feelings and sensitivities... But India is the only country in the world which has kept ancient science along with modern science in itself... Actually, the reason behind telling this fact is this picture which is going viral on social media today... In which Principal Madam herself was seen applying cow dung on the walls of the class room in Lakshmibai College of Delhi University... When the video surfaced, the WhatsApp University people became active... They started trolling Principal Madam and her activities...

