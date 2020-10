DNA: Decoding PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6 PM on Tuesday (October 20, 2020). The PM had on Monday said that India has one of the highest COVID-19 recovery rates - 88% - because it was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown. Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India, the Prime Minister had on Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration.