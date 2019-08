DNA: Detailed analysis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Nation

In this video, watch Detailed analysis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Nation.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation during which he sought to explain how the Centre's move to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split the state into two Union Territories will benefit its residents in the long run. Watch full video to know more.#PMModiAddress #DNA