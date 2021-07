DNA: DNA analysis of hidden challenges in CBSE board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (July 30) declared the results of class 12th board examination 2021. Everyone knows that examinations are for students, but for the results, there is more competition in schools than students, in the same way children Exams become a litmus test for parents. In today's report, we will analysis of some such challenges hidden in the CBSE board exams.