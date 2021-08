DNA: Exclusive Report that exposes Pakistan

Pakistan had conducted elections in PoK a few days ago and like every time there was tremendous rigging in these elections, which was also opposed by the opposition parties of Pakistan. In these elections, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke big lies about India and our Kashmir, but when our team reached Tithwal village of Jammu and Kashmir, we saw the new truth of the new Kashmir which will force Pakistan to think.