DNA Exclusive: WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi, Greta Thunberg over 'toolkit' leaked
In a major development in the Toolkit case, WhatsApp chats between Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru Disha Ravi, who was arrested by Delhi Police, have come to light.
Domain:
India
English Title:
DNA Exclusive: WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi, Greta Thunberg over 'toolkit' leaked
Home Title:
DNA Exclusive: WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi, Greta Thunberg over 'toolkit' leaked
IsYouTube:
No
YT Code:
https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1602_ZN_DNA_SEG_01_GM.mp4/index.m3u8
Image:
Duration:
PT27M32S