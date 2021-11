DNA: Follow safety precautions this Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, Indians bought gold worth 7.5,000 crore rupees. Indians consider gold as the most valuable metal to invest in. The price of gold has increased considerably. Gold's price has increased 18 per cent during the time of COVID. Hence, to buy gold Indians flooded the markets during the pandemic time which is not at all safe. It is necessary to take precautions even while celebrating the festival of Dhanteras.