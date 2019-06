DNA: From broken hearts to broken TV sets, what lies in mentalities of Pakistanis?

In an enthralling encounter between India and Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli and men defeated the arch-rivals with a huge margin. It was the 7th time when Men in Blue handed over humiliating defeat to the neighbours in the world championship. The match was played at the Old Trafford stadium of Manchester in England on Super Sunday.