DNA: Good news for Bollywood from Jammu-Kashmir

There is an old relation between Jammu-Kashmir and Bollywood films. After the imposition of Article 370, there was a brake on the shooting of films in Jammu and Kashmir, but now films will be shot there again. With that another good news. In fact, till now permission had to be taken in many places for film or any such shooting in the valley, but according to the new film shoot policy coming next month, now only one permission will be required.