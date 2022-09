DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

The fictional nuclear war seen in Hollywood movies may no longer be as fictional and we are saying this because today the world is once again feeling the same fear after the atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. The reason for this fear is a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin once again threatens Western countries with nuclear attacks.