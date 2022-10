DNA: 'Illegal' Trap of Fantasy Games

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Hidden from government systems, an online betting business is going on in the country which is causing a loss of Rs 3.5 crore to the government. The total rail, education and health budget if added together will still be less than Rs 3.5 crore. So far the government has not taken any steps to stop tax evasion and the truth is that they don't even know.