DNA: India's brilliant century in the match against COVID-19

India crossed the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark today, nine months after the launch of the world's biggest immunization drive. Under the captaincy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our team of doctors and health workers has made this wonderful century. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the RML Hospital in Delhi and met the sanitation workers and thanked the doctors, nurses and health workers across the country.