DNA: India's laser 'Brahmastra' shook the enemy countries

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 01:36 PM IST

Indian scientists have successfully tested a laser weapon system which can burn enemy drones, missiles and small weapons to ashes in a few seconds. This is the Brahmastra that strengthens the country's borders and by making it, our scientists have brought India at par with a few powerful countries.